ISLAMABAD : The federal government has announced four holidays on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Interior, the holidays will be from August 12 to 15 (Monday to Thursday) on the Eid.

However, there will be a working day on August 17 (Saturday), it says.

As the federal government observes two-day weekend, the federal government employees will avail six holidays on Eid.