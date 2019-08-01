Share:

The Pakistan Economy Watch (PEW) on Thursday lauded the decision of the government to reduce the prices of roti (flatbread) and naam.

The price of staple would be reduced to the level which existed a few months ago which will provide relief to millions of poor, it said.

Inflation has already taken a toll on the poor therefore a reduction in prices of basic food will provide them some relief, said Chairman Brig. Muhammad Aslam Khan (Retd).

However, he said that thousands of nanbais (bread makers) have also reduced the weight of roti and naam which warrant a strict action.

He said that hike in the piece of wheat and flour is little to do with erosion in the exchange rate, high energy prices, and tax measures while it has a lot to do with profiteering.

The government should bar district administration from increasing the roti price in an arbitrary manner, strikes by nanbais should be discouraged as it will encourage other sectors to pressurize government for the unjustified price hike, he demanded.

The authorities should also revere the artificial hike in the price of wheat and review the gas tariff for tandoors to make the move a success, he said.

Brig. Muhammad Aslam Khan said that Pakistan’s annual requirement of wheat stands at 25.8 million tonnes while 27.9 million tonnes of wheat is available in stocks. The price should not have been increased in the presence of 2.1 million tonnes of surplus wheat.

He said that the ban on export of wheat should not be lifted, smuggling should be controlled and strict action should be initiated against hoarders and flour mills mafia which pushed the country into food insecurity for profit.