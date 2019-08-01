Share:

Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr. Muhammad Faisal has stated that Pakistan has been facilitating the peace process with the Taliban in good faith and as a shared responsibility of the international community to bring peace, prosperity and stability in Afghanistan and the entire region.

Addressing the weekly briefing in Islamabad today on Thursday, the Spokesperson said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is committed with Afghan peace process .

The Spokesperson said matters related to the visit of Taliban as announced by the Prime Minister are being finalized. Responding to a question about any progress on US President Donald Trump's offer of mediation on Kashmir issue, the Spokesperson said Pakistan looks forward to efforts of the international community for resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

He said Foreign Office summoned the Indian High Commissioner on 28th and 30th of the last month, and today as well and lodged a strong protest over the ceasefire violations.

There are reports that ten thousand additional Indian forces personnel are being deployed in occupied Kashmir, which will further deteriorate

human rights situation in the held territory.