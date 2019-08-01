Share:

Members of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Energy have expressed serious reservations over incomplete developments schemes in their constituencies.

The 3rd meeting of NA Body on Energy was held in Committee Room No.2, Parliament House Islamabad on Thursday with MNA Dr. Imran Khattak in chair.

The Committee members noted that in past there has been Steering Committee on Prime Minister Sustainable Development Goals which used to give approval of the development schemes relating to electrification and gasification of areas of Members.

The Committee suggested that another Steering Committee on previous pattern be made under the Chairmanship of Minister for Defence Mr. Parveez Khattak, and Secretary Cabinet, Petroleum and Planning Divisions be made Members of the Committee. Regarding issuing of new gas connections, the Committee asked the Ministry to review the policy of issuance of new connections.

The Committee also took notice of the criminal negligence by K-Electric in different districts of Karachi especially where precious lives were lost during the recent rainy season. The Committee asked the Secretary Power to submit detailed report on this matter and also summoned K-Electric in the next scheduled meeting.

The meeting was attended by MNA’s Malik Anwar Taj, Mr. Shahid Ahmed, Choudhary Aamir Sultan Cheema, Sardar Talib Hassan Nakai, Mr. Khurram Dastgir Khan, Sardar Muhammad Irfan Dogar, Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Mr. Raza Rabani Khar, Mr. Zahid Akram Durrani, Mr. Ali Nawaz Awan, Mr. Asad Umar, Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz and Secretaries of Petroleum, Power and Cabinet Divisions along with senior officers.