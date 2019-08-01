Share:

ISLAMABAD : Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, has resolved to give a befitting response to the enemy in case of any misadventure in the future.

He said all the available resources are to be optimally utilised to ensure operational readiness for safeguarding the aerial frontiers. He was addressing the Air Staff Presentation meeting held at Air Headquarters Islamabad, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

Air Staff Presentation is quarterly held to take stock of the operational preparedness of Pakistan Air Force.

Addressing the Principal Staff Officers, Air Officers, Field Commanders and Airmen, the Air Chief said that being the custodian of a sparkling legacy of brave air warriors, each personnel of PAF displayed selfless devotion and matchless grit during operation “Swift Retort”.

He added: “We thank Almighty Allah for giving us the strength to valiantly fight against the aggression of our adversary.”

He also reiterated his resolve to give a befitting response to the enemy in case of any misadventure in the future as well.