MIRPUR (AJK)-The Azad Jammu & Kashmir government on Wednesday directed all of its departments to remain on high alert to deal with any ugly situation arising out of Indian unprovoked firing at Line of Control (LOC).

AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider issued these directives after presiding over a high level meeting held in the State’s metropolis on Wednesday, says an official handout issued by the AJK government.

It continued, “The meeting reviewed overall situation at LoC and preparedness of governments departments in this regard.”

The prime minister directed the hospitals administration adjacent to LoC to provide all medical facilities to the injured of Indian firing. “Edible items and other necessary material should be dumped in localities adjacent to LoC to meet urgent requirement of Indian firing affected people.

He stressed the need for creating mass awareness among public to save their children from toy bombs and mortar shells.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan said that Indian troops even targeted hospitals with heavy weapons which resulted in the martyrdom of three civilians and injuring 40 others.

The SAJK PM lauded the role of Pak Army for giving a befitting response to the Indian firing and said the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir will fight hand in hand against Indian aggression.

Meanwhile, Raja Farooq Haider directed early completion of Lesswa bypass and said that the people of Neelum Valley will not be let alone after Lesswa tragedy”, the handout added.

PTI AJK chapter

office-bearers sworn in

The newly-inducted central office-bearers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Azad Jammu & Kashmir chapter took the oath of their respective offices at a ceremony held at the party’s central secretariat, said the party PTI, AJK’s press release issued Wednesday evening.

PTI’s Chief Organizer Saif Ullah Khan Niazi administered oath to the newly-inducted office-bearers of the PTI AJK.