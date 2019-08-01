Share:

Punjab Minister for Labour & Human Resource (L&HR) Ansar Majeed Khan has said that the government is struggling to give basic rights to the labourers through Punjab Workers Welfare Board (PWWB) and all resources are being utilized for the purpose.

The Minister stated this while speaking during separate meetings with a delegation of Audit & Accounts Association and Secretary PWWB Ahmar Naik at his office in Lahore on Thursday.

Ansar Majeed assured that the office-bearers of Audit & Accounts Association of Punjab Employees Social Security Institution that their problems will be resolved on priority basis. He directed Commissioner Saqib Mannan to prepare working papers of those employees who are waiting for promotion.

The Provincial Minister said that ensuring the basic rights of industrial workers remains the top priority of the government.