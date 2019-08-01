Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Senior Minister Atif Khan on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium and inspected the ongoing reconstructing work to make it according to international need with all facilities costing Rs 1.39 billion. Flanked by Secretary Sports Kamran, Additional Secretary Babar Khan, DG Sports KP and a team of contractors, Atif said after completion of work at Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium, international cricket will be back to Peshawar. Atif said the construction work at Arbab Niaz Stadium will accommodate 35000 spectators, having all facilities according to the ICC need. “KP is full of talent with the attaining international standard of Arbab Niaz Stadium, carrying a Test status international, it would help bringing back international cricket to Peshawar.” The Minister said now with the floodlight facilities, the venues would be according to the international need. “Arbab Niaz Stadium hosted many international Test and One-Day Internationals and with the upgradation and equipping it with facilities that has currently in the Dubai Cricket Stadium, the Peshawarites would see top players in action again.”

He also said that the government is very keen to involve youth in healthy and productive activities and that is why initiative had been taken to provide playgrounds facilities at Tehsil and District levels. “After successful completion of more than 130 grounds across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 1000 grounds facilities have already been initiated and among that 40 of the total 1000 grounds would be provided in the merged tribal districts.

“Normalcy has been returned to the province after the years’ long militancy and it is right time to arrange sports activities for youth to portray the soft image of the province and involve them in productive activities,” he added.

He said the youth voted PTI to power in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and now their welfare is the prime objective of the government. Atif said the PTI led government started a number of activities to provide opportunities to youth to exhibit their hidden talent and bring a good name to the province and the country.

