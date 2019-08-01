Share:

ISLAMABAD - Increased Indian ceasefire violations indicate their frustration due to failure in Occupied Kashmir, said Pakistan Army spokesman, after a child was martyred and at least nine others injured in fresh incident of unprovoked Indian firing into Azad Kashmir on Wednesday.

Islamabad also summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia and condemned the ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC).

The summoning was third in a week, as the Indian troops continue to fire shells on military positions and civilian population in AJK despite protests.

On Tuesday, two persons were killed and eight were injured in Neelum valley alone, while elsewhere eight persons were injured in Nauseri sector of Muzaffarabad district and 10 in Leepa valley of district Hattian Bala.

"Increased Indian Cease Fire Violations (CFVs) indicate their frustration due to failure in IOJ&K (Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir). CFVs are being & shall always be effectively responded," Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor tweeted on Wednesday.

"Pak Army shall take all measures to protect innocent civilians along LOC from Indian firing deliberately targeting them," he said.

In a press statement, ISPR directorate said the Indian Army targeted civilian areas in Dana, Dhodial, Lipa, Jora, Shahdara, and Shahkot sectors on purpose. It noted that India used mortars and artillery guns in the firing and shelling.

Pakistan Army, however, responded effectively to the Indian Army’s firing, targeting Indian posts from where the firing was initiated.

The army claimed of killing three Indian army officers and wounding several others. Many Indian posts were hit by Pakistan Army as well, the military’s media wing added.

A disaster management officer in district headquarters Athmuqam, Akhtar Ayub said that the Wednesday's firing came in Katha Chogali village of Chilyana at about 8:30am.

It happened when some villagers had gathered at the residence of Muhammad Siddique to inquire about his health, he said. Siddique was injured in Tuesday’s Indian shelling.

“While the victims were sitting in the courtyard of Siddique’s house, a single mortar shell fired by Indian troops from across the Line of Control exploded close to them, leaving his youngest son dead on the spot and the rest injured,” he said, identifying the deceased as four-year-old Ayan Ali.

The injured were Siddique’s wife Ruqayya Bibi, 38; his daughter Sadaf Siddique, 18; son Furqan Siddique, 16; his nephews Khurrum, 10, and Fakhar, 8; nieces Rimsha, 7, and Iram, 5; and neighbours Gulab Jan, 80, wife of Barkatullah; Rashida Bibi, 22, wife of Mumtaz; Shahnaz Bibi, 35, wife of Suleman Shah; and Ehsan, 7, son of Safeer Hussain, he said, adding, they had been shifted to a military run health facility in Jura village.

On Tuesday, two persons were killed and eight were injured in Neelum valley alone, while elsewhere 8 persons were injured in Nauseri sector of Muzaffarabad district and 10 in Leepa valley of district Hattian Bala. However, many casualties in Leepa could not reported on Tuesday due to poor telecommunications network.

Located some 40 kilometres northeast of Muzaffarabad, Nauseri is the gateway to Neelum valley as well as the site of the composite dam of 969-megawatt Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project (NJHP), along the main Neelum Valley Road.

It was after many years that Nauseri sector was also indiscriminately shelled by Indian troops on Tuesday.

During the shelling, at least one mortar shell had also landed at the mouth of the dam and one several yards ahead of the spillways while five had struck a landslide across the dam, causing no damage to any structure, according to Badar Munir, deputy commissioner of Muzaffarabad.

An AJK police constable who was guarding Nauseri Bridge near the dam site was critically injured after being hit by shrapnel from a shell in the abdomen.

It was in the wake of that shelling that the authorities had evacuated more than 50 Chinese nationals, working at the composite dam site, to Muzaffarabad on Tuesday evening.

On Wednesday, sporadic small arms fire between Pakistani and Indian military posts was reported from parts of Neelum valley.

Ayub told that though the traffic was plying normally in Neelum valley on Wednesday, the administration had asked people, through loudspeaker announcements from all mosques, to avoid unnecessary movement and gatherings.

“We have also repeatedly urged that no one should touch or pick any device, such as dud shells and bomblets, or gadgets like a pen, watch or mobile phones if found lying anywhere to sidestep any danger,” he said.

Pakistan lodges protest

Director General South Asia and SAARC Dr Mohammad Faisal on Wednesday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia and condemned the ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces including unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC).

The DG SA & SAARC urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement, investigate incidents of ceasefire violations and instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire in letter and spirit to maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary.

He asked the Indian side to permit United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.

"The deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws. The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation," Dr Faisal told the Indian Deputy High Commissioner.

During to unprovoked firing by Indian security forces on Tuesday in Danna, Dhddnial, Jura, Lipa, Shardda and Shahkot sectors along LoC, a civilian Nouman Ahmad, 26, lost life while nine others including women and children sustained serious injuries.

The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and Working boundary have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with heavy mortars and automatic weapons which still continues.

This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from the year 2017 when the Indian forces committed 1970 ceasefire violations.