Lahore - The Lahore High Court on Wednesday issued notices in a petition filed to purchase a property of Haseeb Waqas Sugar Mills’ property as last Monday the LHC had ordered its auction due to non-payment of Rs310.37 million loans.

Justice Muzammil Akhtar Shabbir issued the notices to the mills owners Waqas Riaz, Hafeez Ilyas and others, and ordered them to file their replies in the application until August 6. The court was hearing the miscellaneous application filed by The Bank of Punjab for the purpose.

The counsel appearing on behalf of the bank said that the court had ordered the auction of the sugar mills. For which, he added, the court had fixed August 31, 2019 as last date.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) had ordered to complete the auction of the property of the mills which is owned by a cousin of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif after his failure to pay millions of rupees loan, he borrowed from the Bank of Punjab.

The court had also ordered the authorities concerned to hold an auction of the property measuring 3 kanals and 16 marlas situated at MM Alam Road, Lahore, and sought a report by September 12. In the plea, the bank contended that the mill owners borrowed by pledging the original documents of the land. However, the owners failed to pay back Rs310.37 million loan.