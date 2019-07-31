Share:

Rawalpindi-Child Protection and Welfare Bureau on Wednesday organised an awareness walk against child exploitation in the society. The walk led by District Officer CPWB Ali Abid Naqvi was held at Commercial Market to Murree Road. Deputy Director Parks and Horticulture Authority Masood Arshad Chaudhary, civil society members, NGOs, district administration officers, teachers, a large number of male and female students and people from different walks of life participated in the walk.

The participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with different slogans against the child exploitation, mental and physical torturing.

Talking to media, Ali Abid Naqvi said that mental and physical torture on child would not be tolerated. An awareness campaign has been initiated in the district, he added. He urged the citizens to play role to reunite 11 children taken into custody from different areas of the city with their relatives.

Abid Naqvi said that the family tracing unit of the bureau was making efforts to find out parents of those under legal custody of the bureau. He said that particulars of the children, Allah Rakha, Bilal, Rizwan, Zubair, Asad, Sirkeem, Haris, Mohsin, Husnain, Ayyan and Amir were sent to the respective police stations and also publicised in the media by circulating the available identification details and photographs but the families could not be traced.

He urged the citizens, particularly those who know any of the children mentioned, to come forward and play a role to reunite them with their family members.

The citizens who have any information about a lost child could contact the CPWB helpline 1121 or phone numbers 051-9271872, 051-9270947.