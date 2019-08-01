Share:

LAHORE - Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated the mobile health unit donated by the Imperial College London at Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) Wednesday.

He was also briefed about SIMS academic council and steps to improve medical facilities in Services Hospital. The CM announced upgrading the hospital emergency department and issued directives to overcome the staff.

“During my visits to the emergency department of Service Hospital, people complained about lack of facilities. My father was admitted here. So I know about the problems of patients in the emergency,” he recalled.

He said: “The emergencies department of hospitals will be improved on priority and hospitals will be transformed as healing centers and shortages found anywhere will be removed.

The Chief Minister said that the journey of change has been started from hospitals and patients will be provided quality healthcare facilities. He took notice of overcharging in name of car parking from the attendants and made it clear that overcharging will not be tolerated. He also met young doctors who thanked the Chief Minister for an increase in their pay.

He issued directions to the health minister for solve hostel problems. Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid and other high-ups accompanied the CM.

Separately, CM Usman Buzdar visit different departments on Wednesday and checked the attendance of the officers. He inquired the people about their problems and issued directions to solve their problems. He further directed to immediately solve the problem of an elderly woman.

Talking on the occasion, he said that such visits help in knowing facts and it is sanguine that officers are available in their offices. He said that the open-door policy will be strictly followed to solve the problems of the common man adding that PTI government has totally changed the traditional culture of government departments as public sector institutions are open to the people. People are my asset and their problems are solved by treating them as my own, he added.