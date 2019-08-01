Share:

IMC wins at Toyota Asia Pacific Skill Contest

KARACHI (PR): Hosted by Toyota Global, an annual competition for Toyota Technicians, the Asia Pacific Skill Contest 2019 was held in Thailand. There were 121 participants in the contest belonging to 12 Toyota affiliated companies from 8 countries of the Asia Pacific region. The Indus Motor’s technicians from various categories participated in the contest and had an opportunity to display their skills and talent on the international platform. They bagged five medals this year. IMC CEO, Ali Asghar Jamali welcomed the success of the IMC team with great enthusiasm.

NOP Summer Coaching Session 2019

LAHORE (PR): An annual spot on the LUMS calendar, the Summer Coaching Session organised by the National Outreach Programme Centre took place from July 15 to 29, 2019. This year’s coaching session was all about trying new things and creating new experiences for the candidates. The purpose of the session was to not only equip these bright students for the upcoming LUMS admission test but also to instil a sense of purpose, competitiveness and camaraderie among them. The University facilitated lodging and dining facilities for all of the shortlisted candidates, who also got to know what LUMS has to offer through various activities, faculty interactions, tutorials as well as presentations.

Hamid Ismail Foundation’s initiative

LAHORE (PR): The Hamid Ismail Foundation installed a Water Filtration Plant and an RO (Reverse Osmosis) Plant in Shanti Nagar recently, that were inaugurated together on the 11th of July, 2019. The installation of this plant is expected to benefit approximately 5000 individuals from the area. The ceremony that took place for the ribbon-cutting also included planting trees in Shanti Nagar, and painting the streets there as well.

ACCA’s new report unveiled

LAHORE (PR): Insights on what will shape the future of the finance function are laid out in a new report from ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) and PwC called Finance: a journey to the future? The report summarises the responses of over 1,100 members and PwC contacts worldwide plus the views of the attendees of a series of roundtable events on six hypotheses about the future of finance which were developed jointly by the ACCA and PwC. Commenting on the report, Sajjeed Aslam, head of ACCA Pakistan, said: ‘Our results show that finance is changing at a rapid pace, and this is both a challenge and an opportunity. Interestingly, the biggest barrier to this change is leadership mindset – alongside getting to grips with the technology that now pervades our working lives. It’s knowledge of this technology that’s key for the future – leaders need to keep up to speed on trends.’

Descon conducts seminar for employees

LAHORE (PR): Descon’s Management Development Center (MDC) recently held a seminar with the aim of empowering their workforce in their career development. The session titled CPD Framework for Professional Growth and Skill Enhancement of Engineers was organised in collaboration with PEC. The session, conducted by Engr Dr. Ashfaq Ahmed Sheikh, Additional Registrar/Head, CDP Department, Pakistan Engineering Council, covered CPD Framework, its parameters, as well as the requirements and facilitation for the engineers. The seminar also included a discussion on the role of Descon as a PEB that is paving the way for the skill enhancement and professional development of engineers.