ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Director General Arif Ibrahim lashes out at Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) for trying to blackmail Pakistan Sports Board and presenting false and over-the-moon facts through media.

Talking to The Nation, Arif Ibrahim said: “I have received the POA letter on Wednesday. I am surprised that they are making false and totally unrealistic claims that the PSB is delaying in establishing training camps for South Asian Games and other international events. The matter of fact is that I am daily coordinating with POA and federations, as IPC Minister has given clear directives that about providing PSB facilities to athletes and federations, we will comply in true letter and spirit.

“POA President Lt Gen (R) Arif Hasan should speak truth and visit the IPC Minister, so that we may sit and start camps without wasting a single day’s time. We are always ready to extend every possible help to the federations, as it is about future of Pakistani athletes,” he added. Arif said: “For the last three weeks, Gen Arif has cancelled meetings, which were scheduled in the PSB and POA. The POA officials are hiding their own failures while politics in the federations is the main reason behind decline of sports in Pakistan. I was directed by IPC Minister Dr Fehmida Mirza to provide every possible facility to the federations. Taekwondo, football, volleyball, baseball and other camps were established at the PSB and they were provided every facility to the athletes.”

“I know the players need training, rather than putting pressure on the PSB. POA should have come to meet the IPC Minister to discuss things for the betterment of sports. For last several years, Gen Arif is leading the POA but what are the results he has produced so far. Why federations, despite getting huge financial assistance and facilities, failed to win medals for the country. Why he backed off from meeting thrice despite assuring to come to meet the IPC minister,” he questioned.

“PM Imran Khan is also a sportsman and he has given clear directives to take every possible step for the betterment of sports infrastructure in Pakistan. No one can blackmail and held the PSB hostage. It’s my challenge to POA and others, they must spare sometime and visit the PSB and see the board is entertaining athletes and ready to provide the best possible help, as it is about the future of Pakistan,” he added.

The PSB DG said: “Let me made it very clear that going in the media and hide actual facts won’t work for the POA as they have to come and bring plans with them. The PSB is capable of providing every facility, just like it did in the past and it will keep on providing every facility to the athletes,” he added.