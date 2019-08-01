Share:

LAHORE : The traffic police on Wednesday claimed ot have arrested a tractor-trolley driver for bribing a warden in Misri Shah. A police spokesman said that two traffic wardens, Zubair Sindhu and Usman, stopped a tractor-trolley over violation of traffic laws in the Misri Shah sector. The wardens asked the driver to show the documents of the vehicle. The driver handed over cash to the wardens instead of showing the registration book. The officials arrested the driver and later handed him over to the local police. The police registered a criminal case against the driver after putting him behind bars. Chief Traffic Officer Liaqat Ali Malik appreciated the traffic policemen for rejecting the bribe offer. In a press statement, the CTO appealed to citizens to obey traffic laws for their own safety. He said the traffic police department had been purged of corruption in recent years. Therefore, citizens should feel proud of the working of the city traffic police since it has become a corruption-free department.