The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday published an official Gazette, on its website, of the names of 16 winning candidates in the first-ever provincial elections held in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa s merged tribal districts.

The independent candidates are directed to choose any political party of their choice within three days and submit their affidavit and party letter.

Polls were held on July 20 for 16 general seats in seven tribal districts and six towns of KP.

The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) secured five seats, JUI-F won three, Awami National Party (ANP) and Jamat-e-Islami (JI) won one seat each, whereas independent candidates grabbed six seats.

In all, 285 candidates, including two women, contested the 16 general seats of the KP Assembly to represent three constituencies each of Bajaur (PK-100 to 102) and Khyber (PK-105 to 107) districts; two each of Mohmand (PK-103 and 104), Kurram (PK-108 and 109), North Waziristan (PK-111 and 112) and South Waziristan (PK-113 and 114); and one each of Orakzai (PK-110) district and ex-Frontier regions (PK-115).