Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is set to hold a meeting chaired by Mufti Munib-ur-Rehman in Karachi on Friday, August 2 (29, Zulqaida,1440,Hijri) for sighting the crescent of Zul-Hijja, reported Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

Rehman said the other members of committee would attend Zonal and District Ruet-e-Hilal Committees at their respective places. The meeting of IslamabadCapital Territory (ICT) committee would be held at Ministry of Religious Affairs, near General Post Office (GPO) Islamabad.

All information about the positioning of the crescent could be conveyed to Chairman, Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee on Cell No. 0300-9285203 and 0321-2022000; Hafiz Abdul Qudoos, Deputy Director (Q) on Cell No 0333-2697051 and Pakistan Meteorological Department, Karachi on 021-99261412 and 021-99261413.

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Mufti Munib-ur-Rehman would announce the decision of crescent sighting or otherwise subsequently on the basis of information received.