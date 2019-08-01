Share:

Lahore : The Fatima Jinnah Medical University and Leads University of the UK signed an MoU to promote research. Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid was the chief guest at the signing ceremony while FJMU Vice Chancellor Aamir Zaman Khan, Dr Shehnaz and Dr. Landa from Leads, faculty and students were present on the occasion. Prof Aamir Zaman Khan and Prof Dr Landa signed the MoU document. The health minister said research is an integral part for enhancing the students’ abilities and vision. She declared the MoU with Leads University UK as a good omen for FJMU. She further stated that research culture will be promoted as provision of modern health care facilities can only be ensured by focusing and promoting advanced research.