Apropos to the report duly issued by NEPRA, which has revealed the performance of several distribution companies. Sepco turned out to be the lowest performer in every aspect. Being a consumer under the jurisdiction of the said company, it is pertinent to mention, that the company’s working style seems less concerned and little consumer-centric and much more authoritative in dealing and less logical in the handling of its end users. As a matter of fact, traditionally in Pakistan, the companies in general and Sepco in particular badly failed in building and maintaining a strong and profitable relationship with their consumers.

Moreover, overbilling, implausible detections have put many consumers in a dilemma either to stay with legal connection or to go with some hanky panky by using state resources. Directly or indirectly white-collar consumers are being compelled into unlawful practices. Forced theft conversion is being made in this way. Nobody wishes to pay more for less or for which they haven’t availed and the same happens when it comes to the protection of consumer rights. No legal forum is locally available to consumers to fight against corrupt practices of Sepco employees. The company itself is busy in guarding its interests. If someone dares to make complaint consequently, they are gifted with heavy bills and excessive detection in return.

Noam Chomsky has rightly said, “The general public are not even aware of major decisions that will determine their fate, hence are in no position to influence them”.

I would like to draw the attention of Worthy Premier Imran Khan, Federal Minister for Water & Power and the concerned authorities to carry out the decisive action one for all against those responsible in order to prevent lives of the general public.

RIAZ AHMED SANJRANI,

Shikarpur.