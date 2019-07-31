Share:

ISLAMABAD - Sector G-13 of the capital, which is under supervision of Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation, is facing severe problems of water scarcity.

The residents of the sector are at the mercy of tankers mafia to fulfill their water requirements.

Moreover, the sector residents are buying tankers at huge prices ranging from Rs1,500 to Rs2,500 each. The residents said, “The sector is facing problems of schools, roads, electricity shortage, unavailability of parks, cleanness facilities and dispensaries, and now this water scarcity problem is a pain in the head.”

Furthermore, the residents affirmed that the tankers mafia provided water firstly to their loved ones.