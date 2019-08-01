Share:

LAHORE : The Government College University Lahore has established the Business Incubation Centre (BIC) at the cost of Rs16.42 million to promote self-employment among youth. Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah inaugurated the Center Wednesday. VC Prof Shah said that the business incubator was an independent setup which would support new and startup ideas by the students in their initial development stage by providing an array of targeted resources and services. He added that these services would be developed or arranged by the business incubator and offered by it directly or through its network of contacts.