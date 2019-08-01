Share:

LAHORE - A 17-year-old girl was found dead in an auto-rickshaw in Race Course police precincts on Wednesday. The body, not identified yet, was sent to a morgue for autopsy.

An official said the body was lying in the rickshaw parked alongside a road in Zaman Park as they reached the spot. Some passersby noticed the body and contacted the police by phone.

An eyewitness told the police that a woman got off the rickshaw and disappeared in a few minutes on another auto. The police said were investigating the death .

Man killed over domestic dispute

A man killed his brother over some domestic dispute as they clashed at the house in the Factory Area police precincts on Wednesday morning. Police said the attacker fled instantly. The body was moved to the morgue for autopsy. The deceased was identified by police as Ghulam Mustafa, a resident of Miraj Park located near Kot Abdul Malik.

A police official said Mustafa was stabbed to death by his elder brother as they fought over some dispute at their house in the morning. Mustafa sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced as brought dead. The police were investigating the killing.

Boy found dead in drain

Police on Wednesday recovered the body of a 9-year-old boy from a drain in Mian Meer Colony. The deceased was identified by police as Sami Ullah, a local resident. Some passersby spotted the body floating in the drain and alerted the police by phone. Many people including relatives of the deceased staged a protest demonstration over delay in search and rescue operation. They claimed that the rescue workers reached the site after an hour long delay.

The police shifted the body to morgue for autopsy and were investigating the incident.