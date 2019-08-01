Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government on Wednesday increased the price of indigenous Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) by 1.44 per cent or Rs19.11 per cylinder for the month of August.

According a notification issued by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) after the increase, the new price of 11.8kg domestic cylinder would go up to Rs1,350.03 from Rs1,330.92 in July 2019.

The rate of commercial gas has been increased by Rs2 per kg which will increase the cylinder price by Rs90.

In July, the government had reduced LPG price by 4.89 per cent or Rs68.47 per cylinder over the previous month. According to OGRA, LPG prices have been increased by Rs1.62 per kg to Rs114.41 from Rs112.79 in last month.

The producers’ price of LPG (propane 40 percent and butane 60 percent) has been determined at 58,116.72/ton (in July it was 56,733.4/ton). This price included excise duty of Rs85/ton, while excluding the petroleum levy. Under this head, the producer price of Rs685.78/11.8kg cylinder has been worked out.

Marketing/distribution margin has been set at Rs35,000/ton or Rs413/cylinder, a petroleum levy of Rs4,669/ton would also be charged, which would translate into Rs55.09/ cylinder. Prior to the imposition of general sales tax, the consumer price would be Rs97,785.72/ton (in July it was Rs96,402.4/ton), while the price of the 11.8kg cylinder was Rs1,153.87. Additionally, a GST of 17 percent on Rs97,785.72/ton would be Rs16,623.57, or Rs196.16 for a cylinder. The final price per ton would be Rs114,409.29 or Rs1,350.03/cylinder.

According to detail of monthly official notified LPG prices record, in January 2019, the government notified it at Rs1361.7 per cylinder, February Rs1427.63, March Rs1522.65, April Rs1,563.92, May Rs1580.14, June Rs1399.39, July 1330.92 and now for the month of August, Ogra determined its price at Rs 1350.03/cylinder. The new prices would be effective from today (Thursday).