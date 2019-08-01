Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has appointed Tauseef H. Farooqi as new chairman of Nepra, said a notification issued here Wednesday.

“In exercise of power conferred under section 3 of Regulation of Generation Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power Act 1997, the federal government is pleased to appoint Tauseef H. Farooqi as chairman National Electric Power Regulatory Authority(NEPRA) for a period as provided under section 3(5) of Regulation of Generation, Tranmission and Distribution of Electric Power regulatory act 1997 with immediate affect and till further order,” said a notification by the establishment division available with The Nation.

The new chairman is likely to join his office from Monday, official source told The Nation. The appointment of Tauseef H. Farooqi as a chairman NEPRA was approved by the federal cabinet in its meeting held on July 16, 2019.

The post of NEPRA chairman was lying vacant since 20th November 2018. Chiarman NEPRA, Tariq Sadozi, who had joined as a chairman on 21 November, 2014, has completed four years term on 20th November 2018. The selection process for the chairman NEPRA was started in from December.

According to the Linked in profile Tauseef H. Farooqi is an Electrical Engineer, MBA, and a Columbia Business School Graduate with more than 25 years experience of Governance of Techno-Commercial-Financial and Strategic Management and Governance of Utilities/IWPPs. He is the founder and CEO of Alter Consulting Limited.