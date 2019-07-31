Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Higher Education Commission on Wednesday conducted a capacity-building workshop on developing law curriculum in the country to revamp the law curriculum.

A dialogue-cum-capacity-building workshop was organised at National Academy of Higher Education. The workshop was conducted in collaboration with the Warwick Law School, University of Warwick, United Kingdom. A statement said that following decision of Supreme Court in August 2018, the HEC initiated revamping and re-writing of the law curriculum. This workshop is an initiative in this direction, it said.

An important aspect of this initiative is to simultaneously provide opportunities for those tasked with delivery of the curriculum to be exposed to teaching and learning approaches in jurisdiction beyond Pakistan.

Dr Shaheen Sardar Ali, professor of Law at Warwick Law School was resource person for the workshop. She is a fellow of Royal Society of Arts and associate member of International Academy of Comparative Law.

Sixteen faculty members from 5 universities of twin cities having law departments, including Federal Urdu University, Quaid-e-Azam University, Bahria University, International Islamic University, Fatima Jinnah Women University and a special representative from Pakistan Bar Council, Islamabad attended the workshop.

Core content of the workshop included how to demonstrate in-depth knowledge and understanding, more specifically, to acquire a comprehensive understanding; how to demonstrate ability to work effectively in groups, taking account of expressed opinions and dealing with them effectively.

work with sensitivity, recognising different perspectives; how to demonstrate an advanced ability to deliver effective oral presentation skills; how to critically engage with and evaluate the emerging jurisprudence and the ability to critically analyse, examine and understand legal, economic, political and social materials.

Lt Gen (R) Asghar, Executive Director HEC distributed certificates among the participants and lauded the efforts and contribution of Dr Shaheen Sardar for designing and developing the workshop. He assured all possible support and facilitation from the HEC to uplift standards of curriculum and to nurture research culture in the faculty of law.