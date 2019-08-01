Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab University announced detailed result of the BA/BSc exams at the prize distribution ceremony in honour of top position holders at Al Raazi Hall on Wednesday.

According to a press release, 45.41 percent students passed. The total candidates appeared in BA/BSc Annual Examination Part-I 2019 were 118,539 out of which 504,75 candidates passed the exams.

Total candidates appeared in BA/BSc Annual Examination Part-II 2019 were 85,537 out of 41,581 candidates passed the exams while the pass percentage is 48.61.

Total candidate appeared in BA/BSc Annual Examination 2019 (Composite) are 58 out of 06 candidates passed the exams while the pass percentage is 10.34 and 2,492 candidates passed BA/BSc Annual Examination 2019 (Special Categories) out of out of 1,767 candidates while the pass percentage is 70.91.

According to the result, BSc student Noshaba Zafar got overall first position and obtained 714 marks while BSc student Iqra Anmol stood second by securing 682 marks and BSc student Abeeha Fatima stood third by securing 673 marks.

In BA, Tooba Afzal stood first by securing 646 marks while Aneezah Ahmad stood second by securing 631 marks and Sadaf Faryad stood third and obtained 628 marks.

In 2018, 224,143 candidates appeared and 99,366 candidates passed exams while the overall pass percentage was 44.33.

Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed urged the women to play their active role in national development as no nation can prosper without women’s contribution.

Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, Acting Controller of Examinations Rauf Nawaz, Additional Controller Raja Shahid Javaid, Deputy Controller Khuram Inayat, position holder students & their parents and other officials were present.

Prof Niaz said that usually the university announces BA/BSc results in the last week of August or early September however this time Department of Examination has prepared result of 204,626 candidates in just 42 days which is ‘incredible’.

He said that university has started admissions at master’s level from August 01.

He claimed that in the last one year, PU’s international ranking has improved and PU has been declared number 1 in natural sciences research. “M.Phil and PhD admissions are being offered in only those disciplines in which student-teacher ratio is as per standard,” he said.

Congratulating top position holders, their parents and teachers, the VC announced to provide scholarship and waive off tuition fee of the top position holders on obtaining admission in Punjab University.