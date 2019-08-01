Share:

KARACHI - Provincial Minister for Local Government Saeed Ghani has said that if all blame is to be laid on the provincial government for rain-related issues than local bodies should be abolished.

“We will take the responsibility of the entire system and also the blame on us,” he added while lamenting the municipal authorities including Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhter during a presser at his office in Clifton in Karachi on Wednesday.

He said that the Mayor Karachi claimed three days back that they had cleansed all nullahs in the city but the situation on ground during rains was drastically different from it.

“We gave Rs 500 million to KMC last year for cleaning of nullahs but they did not carry out their responsibility properly,” he said.

The minister expressed his satisfaction on the overall situation in the city and said that they could not drain out entire city in a day. “I visited five districts during rain and there was not a single place in the city where I faced difficulty in travelling,” he said.

He said that they had completed the dewatering on the green line route and now they are working on clearing water from different localities in the city.

Speaking over deaths in the city from electrocution, the minister said that although they do not have a procedure to implicate K-electric in the deaths but legal procedures would be taken against the power utility for its failures.

He also blamed the federal government for inaction against K-electric and said that it should take action against power utility for failures.

Speaking over spill over of Thado dam near Northern Bypass, the minister said that several localities in the areas were built on the natural flow of the water and therefore any spill over would cause water flow from Saadi Town and some Goths in the localities.

Ghani said that they were investing in the water and sewerage infrastructure of the city and a plan to improve it with Rs 100 billion with the assistance of World Bank was underway.

Sindh govt blames K-Electric

for electrocutions

The Sindh government has blamed K-Electric administration over showing negligence that claimed lives of citizens in electrocution incidents in rain-hit Karachi.

While talking to media, Adviser to the Sindh Chief Minister on Information Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the dilapidated system of K-Electric is responsible for the death of Karachi citizens amid heavy rain.

“Innocent people are suffering due to ineligibility of K-Electric administration,” Wahab added.

Slamming the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan, he said that MQM-P leaders are even zipped their lips against K-Electric.

It is pertinent to mention here that at least 16 people in Karachi died of electrocution in rain-hit parts of the metropolis over past 24 hours after the death of five more citizens on Tuesday.

The death toll from electrocution caused by intermittent monsoon rains over past 24 hours has reached 15, according to rescue sources.

They said five deaths from electrocution have been reported today.

In North Nazimabad area, two teenagers, aged 12 and 14, died of electrocution as they accidentally touched an electric wire.

The first spell of monsoon rains began in the port city in the wee hours on Monday, affecting the ill-managed sewerage and electricity system as many areas of the city experienced hours of power cuts and roads remained inundated, causing troubles to motorists.

Strong monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are likely to penetrate the northeastern parts of the country from Wednesday.