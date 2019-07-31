Share:

ISLAMABAD-Islamabad police hosted farewell for outgoing Superintendent of Police Islamabad Bakhtiar Ahmad Lillah who retired after serving the force for more than 36 years, a police spokesman said here on Wednesday.

IGP Islamabad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan appreciated the services of SP Bakhtiar Ahmad Lillah, saying that his services to make Islamabad police as an ideal force would be remembered for long. He also gave him a commendation certificate and souvenir.

SP Bakhtiar Ahmad Lillah joined Islamabad Police in 1983 as a probation ASI and served on various posts. After been elevated to the post of SP in 2018, he was assigned responsibilities as SP Anti-Riot Unit of the Islamabad police where he served till his retirement.

He earlier served as staff officer to the IGP and also at Criminal Investigation Agency and Police Training School.

The farewell ceremony was attended among others by DIG (Security) Waqar Ahmed Chohan, DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud Din Syed, DIG (Headquarters) Saleem, all AIGs, SSPs and other officers.