LOS ANGELES-Renonwed American singing sensation Jennifer Lopez caused a ruckus online after she revealed she has never driver a car.

The ‘On the Floor’ star took to her YouTube and shared a new video titled ‘Day in My Life: MY BIRTHDAY!!!’ earlier today.

The video also shared a glimpse of a special surprise pulled off by Alex Rodriguez.

When the former MLB player treated his leading lady to a $140,000 Porsche, Jennifer revealed a very startling fact.

“What the hell? What is that?” she shared while looking visibly shocked. “I’ve never had a car like this. I’ve never driven a car before,” she said.

Jen added, “Oh my god. It’s perfect! It’s amazing,” she added before driving off out of the driveway. “Can I get a double seatbelt?” Alex joked while hopping in the passenger’s seat. Alex in a previous birthday wish for Jen also said: “Hi baby girl, just want to wish you a happy birthday. I cannot believe this baby girl.”

“Since we’ve been together, you have made me feel like every day is my birthday. Thank you for your passion and your energy and your inspiration and your endless pursuit to be the best at everything that you do,” he added.