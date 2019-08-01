Share:

ISLAMABAD - Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq on Wednesday said that JI would not support any party in the expected no-confidence motion moved by the opposition against Chairman Senate.

Talking to journalists here, he said that instead of becoming a part of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)’s politics, JI would represent the people from its own platform.

He said that no-confidence move was nothing but a blame game to disgrace each other.

He added that the government and opposition were befooling the people as they were fighting for nothing but for their own vested interests goals.

Lashing out at economic policies of the government, he said that PTI lied to the nation and a wave of inflation had been imposed on the people of Pakistan.

He elaborated that the Pak currency devalued by 37 per cent against dollar, which showed a clear failure of the incumbent government.

He said that no legislation was made for the welfare of people during the last one year.

He said that Imran Khan’s government instead of providing homes, shelter, health facility and jobs to common people, raised prices of all daily use items.

He warned of launching protest movement against the failed economic policies of the government and price in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after Eid.

Talking about the Namoos-e-Risalat, he said that there were some people within and outside the country who were working to promote the Qadiani lobby and want to amend the Namoos-e-Risalat law which is an alarming issue for all of us.