KARACHI - K-Electric has decided to join the Let’sCleanKhi initiative launched by Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi and working closely to ensure a cleaner and greener City. The power utility lauded this initiative which is in line with Pakistan’s Sustainable Development Goals for environmental sustainability and extends full support to this initiative.

KE has always been committed to being a responsible and environment-friendly organisation which is reflected in its environmental sustainability initiatives, it stated. KE further stated that the power utility has till date planted more than 150,000 trees under its PlantForPakistan campaign in collaboration with schools, universities and various other public and private organisations.

The organisation said that Energy Conservation initatives have been launched especially among school children advocating for reduced energy wastage among the leaders of tomorrow and till date has engaged over 50,000 students.

“The power utility is also working to diversify its fuel mix towards clean energy and in this regard, a 25-year EPA has already been signed which will add another 50 MW of renewable energy to KE’s system. “ KE is also evaluating another 250 – 300 MWs of renewable projects to further increase the share of renewable energy based on solar and wind, in its system as part of its overarching aim to be environmentally sustainable and economically viable for the City’s growth.