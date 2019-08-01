Share:

COLOMBO - Sri Lanka romped to a 122-run win in the third ODI to complete a 3-0 whitewash of Bangladesh. After posting an imposing 294 for 8, their second-string bowling attack ran through the visitors in 36 overs, bowling them out for 172. Bangladesh have now lost five ODIs in a row, their worst run of results since 2014.

There was hardly any resistance from Bangladesh as Angelo Mathews and Kusal Mendis starred with the bat while Dasun Shanaka put on an all-round show.

Sri Lanka’s dominating total came mainly due to three partnerships, two of which Mathews guided with his vast experience. He only stepped on the gas when he knew it was absolutely necessary, and by then Sri Lanka had been well on the way of a dominating total.

After Kusal Perera and Dimuth Karunaratne exited in quick succession following their 83-run second-wicket stand, Mathews and Mendis took it slow, hitting just a single boundary from overs 20 to 30. But they burst into life in the next ten overs, which set Sri Lanka for the big score.

Mendis struck five fours and a six in his 54 off 58 balls, falling to the first of Sabbir Rahman’s three good catches. Mathews, at the other end, kept up the scoring with ones and twos, and took advantage of two missed chances on 32 and 63 respectively. But once Shanaka found his range, in the 44th over, Mathews also went after the bowling.

Scorecard

SRI LANKA :

A Fernando lbw b Shafiul Islam 6

D Karunaratne c Mushfiqur b Taijul 46

K Perera c Mushfiqur b Rubel 42

K Mendis c Sabbir b Soumya 54

A Mathews c Mushfiqur b Soumya 87

M Shanaka c Sabbir b Shafiul 30

S Jayasuriya c Tamim b Shafiul 13

W de Silva not out 12

A Dananjaya c Sabbir b Soumya 0

K Rajitha not out 0

EXTRAS: (w4) 4

TOTAL: (8 wkts; 50 overs) 294

FOW: 1-13, 2-96, 3-98, 4-199, 5-251, 6-280, 7-284, 8-284

BOWLING: Shafiul Islam 10-2-68-3; Rubel Hossain 9-1-55-1; Taijul Islam 10-1-34-1; Mehidy Hasan 9-0-59-0; Soumya Sarkar 9-0-56-3; Mahmudullah 3-0-22-0

BANGLADESH:

Anamul Haque c Fernando b Rajitha 14

Tamim Iqbal c Perera b Rajitha 2

Soumya Sarkar b Dananjaya 69

Mushfiqur Rahim c Mendis b Shanaka 10

Mohammad Mithun c Kumara b Shanaka 4

Mahmudullah c Perera b Shanaka 9

Sabbir Rahman c sub b Kumara 7

Mehidy Hasan c sub b Kumara 8

Taijul Islam not out 39

Shafiul Islam st Perera b W de Silva 1

Rubel Hossain Run out 2

EXTRAS: (lb2, w5) 7

TOTAL: (all out, 36 overs) 172

FOW: 1-4, 2-29, 3-46, 4-60, 5-83, 6-105, 7-117, 8-143, 9-149

BOWLING: S Jayasuriya 5.6-0-40-0, K Rajitha 5-0-17-2; A Dananjaya 10-0-44-1; D Shanaka 6-0-27-3, W de Silva 3-1-10-1, L Kumara 5-0-26-2

TOSS: Sri Lanka

UMPIRES: Raveendra Wimalasiri, Nitin Menon

TV UMPIRE: Marais Erasmus

MATCH REFEREE: Chris Broad

Shanaka struck two sixes and a four in Shafiul Islam’s 20-run 45th over, before falling to a catch that Sabbir made by running in from the long-off boundary. Bangladesh still conceded 43 runs in the last 3.5 overs as Sri Lanka took 106 runs in the last ten overs. Mathews struck eight fours and a six in his 90-ball 87, while Shanaka blazed 30 off 14 balls with two sixes and as many fours.

While Sri Lanka raised a big total through partnerships, Bangladesh’s chase was over in the first 12 overs. Tamim Iqbal’s wretched tour ended with a caught-behind in the second over before Anamul Haque, playing his first ODI in 12 months, top-edged a flick a ball after hitting two fours off Kasun Rajitha. Mushfiqur Rahim, who made an unbeaten 98 in the second ODI, was caught at slip off Shanka for 10, as the visitors slipped to 46 for 3.

Before 20 overs were complete, Bangladesh lost half their side as Mohammad Mithun holed out to fine leg where Lahiru Kumara juggled a couple of times before completing the catch. Perera took a one-handed diving catch off a Mahmudullah edge in the 20th over, as the latter finished the series with only 18 runs.

Sabbir and Mehidy Hasan both got caught in the covers off Kumara, leaving Soumya to try to bat through till the end. He reached his first fifty after ten innings, before getting bowled by Akila Dananjaya for 69, having struck five fours and a six in his 86-ball knock.

To add to his quickfire batting effort, Shanaka took three wickets while Rajitha and Kumara took two each.

It turned out to be the sort of performance that a team that disappointed at a World Cup would want, and Sri Lanka , through this 3-0 win, got just what they wanted. It was exactly the opposite for Bangladesh.