The monsoon season in the megacity Karachi, the provincial capital of Sindh, is a double-edged phenomenon. On the one hand, it brings relief from the heat. On the other hand, it also causes physical and financial losses to the inhabitants of the metropolitan. The death toll has risen to 18. The downpour has brought all business activities to a standstill. Despite the early alerts to the civic bodies, the heavy rains have outmanoeuvred the plans of the local and provincial governments.

Unfortunately, the poor condition and maintenance of electricity and sewerage system in the city cannot withstand the extremities of climate, especially those of monsoon rains. People die due to electrocution whenever monsoon takes over Karachi. And the urban floods due to the poor sewerage system besiege people’s lives and restrict them to their homes.

It is Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) third consecutive term in office. Still, it has been unable to take care of the city’s electricity and sewerage system. It is not the first time that monsoon downpour has brought miseries to people’s lives in the megacity. The people of Karachi bear the monsoon ordeal every year. They suffer physical and financial losses every year.

How many deaths will it take for PPP to wake up from its slumber? How many demolished houses will it take for the chairman of PPP, Bilawal Bhutto to ensure the safety of people’s lives and possessions? It seems that neither death toll nor damaged properties bother the conscience of the ruling elite.

Witnessing the miseries of the people of Karachi, the federal government will assist the local government in dealing with the emergency as the Mayor of Karachi Waseem Akhtar asked for help. Will PPP deem the action of the federal government as an attempt of sabotaging the Eighteenth Amendment? PPP has no moral right to criticise the federal government for responding to the letter of the Mayor of Karachi.

Though the authorities are busy in relief activities, these actions are not long-term solutions. Karachi needs long-term solutions. Both provincial and district governments need to chalk out a strategy for improving urban planning. Also, the district authorities need to put a stop to the practice of dumping solid waste into the drainage network of the city. If the authorities take these steps, many issues will be sorted out that surface during monsoon season every year.