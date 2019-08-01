Share:

LAHORE - PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz appeared before the NAB, Lahore, on Wednesday in line with the summons served on her in connection with the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

The anti-graft body asked her a number of questions which, it is alleged, she could not answer. She has again been summoned on August 8.

The NAB told her that in Jan 2018 (during PML- N government) Financial monitoring unit reported to NAB, huge suspicious transactions of billions of rupees in Chaudhry Sugar Mills under Anti- Money Laundering Act.

NAB inquiry started in October 2018 which found that Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Shehbaz Sharif and family, Abbas Sharif and family are shareholders in the company , along with some foreigners from UAE and UK Huge investments were made in CSML from 2001 to 2017 in the name of the foreigners issuing shares in millions to them , later on same shares of the company were transferred back to Maryam, Hussain and Nawaz Sharif at various times, which leads to the conclusion that names of foreigners were used as proxies to make huge investments in the company for the reason that Sharif family did not have white money for investment.

This is a classical case of money laundering.

Yousuf Abbas and Maryam Nawaz joined inquiry but failed to answer who are those foreigners who were making this investments, what was source of money, why, at the later stage, they transferred shares to Sharif family without any consideration.