ISLAMABAD - The Executive Board Meeting of National Accountability Bureau (EBM-NAB) has authorised inquiries against Pakistan People’s Party’s senior leader Syed Khursheed Shah and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Sardar Mehtab Abbasi and others.

Chairman NAB Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal chaired the EBM at NAB headquarters and gave approval to file a corruption reference and authorised nine inquiries and four investigations against politicians and others. The EBM has also approved to close four investigations due to lack of evidences.

The EBM authorised nine inquiries, including against Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, Member National Assembly, Sardar Mehtab Ahmed Khan Abbasi, former Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Khalid Sherdil, former Secretary Industries Punjab, Muhammad Iqbal Khan, SDFO Forest Sub Division Mangora, Swat and others, officers and officials of Auqaf Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and others; management of Education Department Quetta; officers and officials of Provincial Highway Development Division, Khairpur; Munawwar Nazir Abbasi, former Chief Executive Officer, Sukkur Electric Power Construction Company and others and Public Health Division and Punjab Highway Department.

The EBM authorised four investigations against the management of Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), officials of Privatisation Commission, Trust Investment Bank, officials and officers of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and others and officials of Gilyat Development Authority Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and others.

The EBM authorised filing of corruption reference against Syed Ikramullah Shah, former XEN, Operations, TESCO, FATA Circle, Peshawar on the alleged abuse of authority. The accused had granting illegal power connections to various Steel Mills and caused Rs49.07 million loss to national exchequer in this case.

The NAB Board gave approval of referring inquiries against officials and officers of finance department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to chief secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for special audit.

The EBM approved transferring inquiry against Professor Dr Muhammad Noor Wazir, officers of Principal Khyber Medical College, Hayatabad, Peshawar and others to relevant university, referring of inquiry against the officers, officials of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University and others, vice chancellor, Balochistan University of Engineering and Management Sciences and other to Higher Education Commission (HEC), Inquiry against officers, officials of Gilyat Development Authority, to anti corruption establishment, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Inquiry against Dr Allah Ditta Raza Chaudhry to GC University Lahore for special audit, Inquiries against management and officials and others of Capital Market Management Company, Rawalpindi and others, management, officials and offcers of Capital Market Management Company Gujranwala, to Local Government Department Punjab, Inquiry against Dr Rashad Bajwa, chief executive officer NRCP, Dera Ghazi Khan, Asghar Ali Jawad, General Manager Operations and others to State Bank of Pakistan.

The EBM approved closing inquiries against Syed Tanveer-ul-Hassan Gillani, former Federal Minister and President Anjuman Islamia and others, Iftikhar Gillani, MNA, Akbar Shah Rashidi chief engineer , irrigation department Bahawalpur, secretary Raiwlays, Punjab Track Lahore and others, Afzal Bhatti, Commissioner Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab and others, Multan, Sukkur INGOs, NGOs, SDPI, Fafen, Fao, management and others of Rural Support Programme, Fazal Sheikh Director Finance Quest and others due to lack of incriminating evidence.