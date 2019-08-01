Share:

LAHORE - Aspiring artists from theatre group Jag Sudhaar Society played “Nehle Pe Dehla” at Lahore Arts Council’s 21st theatre festival on Wednesday.

Directed by Zaheer Tajj, and written by Ramesh Mehta, the play starred Afzal Nabi, Haider, Tanvir Khalid, Zulfiqar Ahmed, Ahmed Chaudhry, Esha Malik, Ayman, Dr. Zoya Qazi and Amber. The story is illustrated through funny dialogues and music. The play depicts the story of two friends, settled in Lahore and Multan. When they met after long time both lies to each other about their fake status.

Executive Director of Lahore Arts Council Ather Ali Khan said: We gave our best to meet the expectation of people from Alhamra. Alhamra is one of the mightiest platforms ever excited in Pakistan to ensure excellence in the domains of cultural legacy and performing arts.”

He said Alhamra organised theatre festival for the promotion, development and revival of the theatre in Pakistan, which once was a source of guidance and promotion of the socio-cultural values all over the world.

He said the ongoing “Child art and craft workshop” is also a part of Alhamra’s training sessions which provide basic art training for children. The public’s participation in Alhamra’s programs is a sign that we are moving in the right direction. “We are glad to see that our new generation is making full use of creative activities of Alhamra Arts Council,” he added.

On the 2nd day of 21st Alhamra Theatre Festival a good number of theatre lovers came to attend the play, people enjoyed the performances of actors.