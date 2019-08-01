Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has a vision of boosting and promoting the local industry.

This he said while talking to a delegation of Pakistan Leather Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association which called on him at the Governor House on Wednesday.

Imran Ismail said that federal government was making all out efforts for increasing foreign investments in the country.

He further said that trade activities were increased after restoration of peace in the metropolis, which also helped to overcome unemployment in the city. Literary and cultural activities were also increasing in the city.

The Governor said that due to active role of private sector, the economy was also strengthening.

He informed the delegation that government was also focusing on development of infrastructure in industrial areas.

Imran Ismail assured the delegation that all their issues would be addressed on priority basis.

The Pakistan Leather Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association delegation led by its Chairman Syed Shujaat Ali informed the Governor about issues being faced by the leather industry.

Syed Shujaat Ali said that a large number of people were associated to the industry since 20 years.

He said that the development of infrastructure in indusrtial areas would help to enhance foreign investments.

Pakistan Leather Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association Vice Chairman Shahid Malik, Secretary General Iqbal Awan and other office bearers of the association were also present in the meeting.