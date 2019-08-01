Share:

Chief Minister of Balochistan Jam Kamal called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at PM Office today on Thursday.

During the meeting, Prime Minister discussed the overall situation of Balochistan with particular reference to the development projects with the Balochistan CM.

Earlier in the day, the Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry called upon the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan and apprised him over the revamping of the Ministry and the projects being undertaken. The Minister in the meeting requested that the month of October should officially be celebrated as the month for ‘Science and Technology’ moving onwards.

Chaudhry also briefed the Prime Minister about the current situation of projects under the umbrella of the Ministry, like Jehlum’s Bio-Technology and Herbal Medicine Park.

On July 25, Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary announced that a state-of-the-art biotechnology park, in collaboration

with United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia, was being established in Pakistan.