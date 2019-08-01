Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday tasked Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman to increase contacts with political leadership of Afghanistan and said best relationships at all levels between the two neighbouring countries were in the interest of people of the region and to achieve common goals.

The prime minister was talking to Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman, who called on him at the PM Office. The prime minister directed the governor to make contacts with his Afghan counterparts and play his role to further strengthen relationship between the two countries.

The Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in this connection, will invite governors of various provinces of Afghanistan to Pakistan and he himself will also visit Afghanistan.

PAKISTAN CONDEMNS BUS ATTACK

Pakistan Wednesday strongly condemned the horrific bomb attack on a passenger bus on Kabul-Herat road.

“Our hearts go out to the innocent victims, many of them women and children. We pray for the maghfirah (forgiveness) of the deceased and extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims,” said a foreign ministry statement. It added: “Such inhuman acts of violence against innocent civilians are condemnable. Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.”

Afghan people, it said: “deserve complete peace and tranquility in their country. Pakistan stands together with the government and people of Afghanistan in the efforts to comprehensively defeat and uproot the scourge of terrorism in our region.”