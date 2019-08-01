Share:

ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister Imran Khan telephoned Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Muhammed bin Zayed al Nahyan on Wednesday and appreciated the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) support on the FATF issue.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, the two leaders exchanged views on bilateral relations and regional developments during the telephonic conversation.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan values its relations with the United Arab Emirates. He said cooperation between the countries is of vital importance.

He thanked the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince over releasing 700 Pakistani prisoners. He also thanked UAE for supporting Pakistan on the matter of Financial Action Task Force.

The two leaders also discussed ways to further deepen bilateral cooperation in all spheres and agreed to maintain close consultations on regional and multilateral issues.