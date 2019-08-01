Share:

KARACHI - The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan Wednesday demanded yet another constitutional amendment for ‘empowering’ the local bodies in real manner as the Sindh government kept all the powers that had to be devolved to the local governments.

Addressing a press conference at the party’s makeshift headquarter in Bahadurabad, the MQM-P Senior Deputy Convener Amir Khan said the Pakistan People’s Party-led Sindh government kept all the powers under the garb of 18th amendment. He demanded that another amendment in the constitution should be carried out to review the 18th amendment and empower local bodies in ‘real manner’.

“Whenever we talk about 18th amendment, the PPP raised hue and cry. We demand the federal government to bring new amendment in the constitution to fully empower the local bodies and freed powers of the local governments from the clutch of Sindh government,” he added.

PM urged to intervene in Sindh under Article 149

Khan said that no one was taking ownership of Karachi, adding that it was the MQM-P Rabita Committee members, elected representatives and workers who ensured drainage of rainwater.

‘PM should intervene

under Article 149’

The MQM-P Parliamentary Leader in the Sindh Assembly Kanwar Naveed Jameel appealed Prime Minister Imran Khan to intervene in the provincial affairs and hold Sindh government accountable for ‘misuse of powers’ under Article 149 of the constitution.

“Karachi is being destroyed by the provincial government and its destruction is tantamount to Pakistan’s destruction as it is economical hub of the country. We request the PM to intervene and hold Sindh government accountable as the constitution empowers him to do so.” he added.

Naveed said the resources of Urban areas were kept by the PPP-led government which itself admitted that it collected Rs 240 billon in the head of tax from Karachi but in return it allocated only Rs 22 billion for the mega city. He said the city which contributes 95 per cent to the provincial economy but Sindh government was treating it like ‘conquered’ part of the land. He said that situation of Hyderabad was also disastrous after heavy rain, adding that city administration was not given any funds to take preventive measures ahead of the monsoon spell.

The MQM-P leader was of the view that issues of the city cannot be resolved until all civic authorities come under the umbrella of Mayor Karachi.

Separately, the MQM-P Rabita Committee member Faisal Sabzwari said the provincial government was allocated Rs 843 billion by centre in the National Finance Commission but it earmarked only Rs 22 billion for the capital city of the province. “The PPP talks about supremacy of the constitution whenever it needed but it keep mum and don’t bother to speak on the Article of constitution that empowers the local bodies,” said Sabzwari.

He was of the view that rainwater could not drained out as the Nullas were encroached and it was the PPP-led Sindh government that had leased illegal residencies in the name of Goths established on the drains. Sabzwari also pleaded the apex court to decide their petition filed for implementation of Article 140 of the constitution.

He also asked the K-Electric to mend its way and to compensate the family of those who were killed during the rain owing to negligence of the power utility.