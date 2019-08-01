Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday witnessed bullish trend as KSE 100-index gained 280.36 points (0.89 percent) to close at 31938.48 points. A total of 70,223,630 shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 2.623 billion. Out of 343 companies, share prices of 219 companies recorded increase while 104 companies registered decrease whereas 20 companies remained stable. The three top traded companies were Maple Leaf with a volume of, 7,098,500 and price per share of Rs 16.94, TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 5,718,000 and price per share of Rs 12.17 and Inter Steel Ltd with a volume of 4,312,000 and price per share of Rs28.80. The top advancer was Nestle Pakistan with the increase of Rs 145 per share, closing at Rs5700 while Indus Motor Company was runner up with the increase of Rs20 per share, closing at Rs600. The top decliners were Pak Tobacco with the decrease of Rs114 per share, closing at Rs2186 and Shezan International with the decrease of Rs21 per share closing at Rs 414.