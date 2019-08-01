Share:

WIC offers urgent heart surgery, angiography

WAZIRABAD (STAFF REPORTER): Wazirabad Institute of Cardiology (WIC) has introduced urgent service of Open-heart Surgery and Angiography on payment of urgent charges of Rs100,000 and Rs72,500 for each operation respectively in addition to medicine cost. According to WIC management, the increase in number of heart patients has made them to privatise Open-heart Surgery, Angiography, ECO and ATT on payment of urgent and special charges. Urgent charges for Open-heart Surgery will be Rs100,000; Rs72,500 for Angiography and Rs1,000 for ECO and ATT each. The patients who will pay urgent charges will be provided urgent service including surgery of all sorts, Angiography and all other medical facilities available in WIC. But patients will have to pay for medicines used during treatment. Routine patients will be operated as usual according to the schedule. This is to remember that a number of heart patients has been given date for their operation and Angiography up to one year. Urgent charges recovered from the cardiac patients will be distributed among the members of Emergency Team i.e. doctors, nurses and other paramedics as reward of their services.

Cops awarded

KASUR (STAFF REPORTER): DPO Abdul Ghaffar Qaisarani Wednesday distributed cash prizes to police officers for successful operations against dacoit gangs in the district. Speaking on the occasion, the DPO said that the police officers who put their lives in danger for the security of people were pride of the police department. He said that these police officers were a symbol of bravery, adding that their efforts for crime eradication would always be lauded by the department.

He advised all the officers to serve the nation with passion and sacrifice, urging them to go all-out for security of the people. He said that hard working, honest and brave police officers would be awarded prizes and promotions, and the corrupt policeman would be held accountable.