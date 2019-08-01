Share:

An accountability court on Thursday extended Punjab Opposition and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz’s judicial remand till August 9 in the Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

Hamza had appeared before the accountability court in the Ramzan Sugar Mills case as his judicial remand ended while his father Shehbaz Sharif did not attend today’s hearing as he was in Islamabad for the Senate election.

Hamza, along with his father Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz were indicted in the Ramzan Sugar Mills case on April 9.

In February, the National Accountability Bureau had filed a reference against the two alleging that the former chief minister of Punjab misused his authority by using public funds for the construction of a bridge to facilitate the Ramzan mills, owned by his sons.

Speaking to the media outside the accountability court, Hamza said, the government’s lies will soon become a noose for them.

Responding to a question regarding the Senate chairman, the PML-N leader said, “Today’s the opposition’s chairman will be elected and we hope for the best.”

Criticising the government, Hamza said the government has made the lives of the public difficult. “They say they will decrease the price of roti, but today increased the price of petrol.”

He added, they could arrest the entire opposition but they still will not be able to run the government.