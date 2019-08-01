Share:

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani survived a no-confidence motion moved against him by the opposition.

50 votes were casted in favour of the no-confidence motion therefore the resolution against Sadiq Sanjrani was failed.

Voting took place through a secret ballot and a total of 53 votes were required to remove the chairman. At the start of the session, 64 senators had stood up in support of the motion to table the no-confidence resolution.

For the first time in the history of Pakistan, a no-confidence motion had been submitted against the Senate chairman, demanding he resigns from his post. Opposition parties had nominated Hasil Bizenjo as their candidate for the post of Senate chairman.

Following the vote on Sanjrani’s no-confidence resolution, a similar resolution was tabled for the removal of Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla by the government. 34 members stoop up in favour of the resolution.