Opposition leader in the National Assembly and President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz(PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif has said that the failure of the no-confidence motion against Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani was damaging to democracy.

Speaking to media persons outside the Parliament House, the PMLN leader said that there has horse-trading to influence the result.

The PMLN leader highlights that 64 opposition leaders had stood up in support of the motion to table the no-confidence resolution but what happened today in Senate was a dent to the democracy.

On the other hand, PML-N member and leader of the opposition in the Senate, Raja Zafarul Haq, said what happened today was sad. "We know who did not vote [in favour of the no-confidence motion]," he noted.

Haq added that the Opposition was aware by early Thursday morning as to how many votes the no-confidence motion would receive later in the day.

"Mostly, people from a certain party ruined it. The forces that wished to save the Senate chairman emerged the victors," he added.