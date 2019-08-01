Share:

LAHORE : On the directions of DG Anti-Corruption Establishment Syed Ejaz Hussain Shah, a crackdown on illegal occupants of government lands is underway in Lahore. An anti-corruption team headed by Regional Director Syed Sajid Hussain investigated a complaint launched by Punjab Cooperative Board for Liquidation against land grabbers and found that PML-N leader and Member National Assembly Javed Latif had illegally occupied the land of the board. According to officials, Javed Latif established paper mills named “Mian Latif Paper and Board Mills” on the land. After thorough investigation, Director General Anti-Corruption Establishment directed the officers to take strict action against the land grabbers. The estimated amount of the subject land measuring 30-Kanals and 15-Marlas is said to be worth Rs 125million. On the directions of Regional Director Syed Sajid Hussain, Deputy Director Investigation Anti Corruption Establishment Sheikhupura along with revenue staff of district administration and police recovered the seized the land by breaking the boundary walls of Mian Latif Paper and Board Mills. The possession of the property was handed over to the officers of Punjab Cooperation Board for Liquidation.