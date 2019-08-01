Share:

SIALKOT-Eight armed suspects allegedly kidnapped an infant after shooting his elder sister dead over an old enmity in Pasrur tehsil here on Wednesday.

According to the local police, the accused stormed into the cottages of local nomadic people. They kidnapped an infant named Asim (one and half years old) after shooting dead his elder sister Mariyam (eight years old) on resistance.

The police said that reason behind the incident was an old enmity.

Pasrur Saddr police registered a case against eight nominated accused including Waqar, Zawar, Zahur, Gull Zaman, Arshad Sharif, Yaqub, Ahmed Ali, and Salam with no arrest or recovery so far.