ISLAMABAD - Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati has said that there was a need to involve youth in political as well as parliamentary process. “There is an utmost need to involve youth in political and parliamentary process,” said the minister in the ‘Youth Round Table discussion - Making Democracy Relevant- Recognising the significance of youth voices’, organised and hosted the 5th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Asia Regional Conference, 2019. The aim of the conference is to enhance parliamentary linkages while promoting parliamentary diplomacy across commonwealth region. Keeping in view, the role of youth in nation building and inclusive democracy, a session was organised to engage young parliamentarians and youth leaders to initiate a dialogue highlighting the importance of youth platforms for parliament.The session was divided over four thematic areas discussing; youth as building blocks of inclusive democracy, youth platforms as stepping stone to parliament, strategies of young MPs to advance peace tolerance and prosperity and role of young MPs in enhancing youth participation in parliamentary business. The session was chaired and moderated by Akbar Khan, Secretary General CPA. While sharing his welcome remarks, Akbar Khan stressed upon the need of including youth in decision making and democratic process highlighting Pakistan’s potential in youth which is around 64 percent of total population. Speaker National Assembly of Pakistan Asad Qaiser , on the occasion, welcomed the foreign delegates and underscored the importance of youth dialogue and their inclusivity for prosperous future of Parliament and the country. The first round of discussion was addressed by young parliamentarians including Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari, Deputy Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mehmood Jan, MNA Shaza Fatima Khwaja, Member Parliament from Srilanka Heshan Withanage and CPA youth leaders who thoroughly shed light on the prevailing issues regarding inclusion of youth in democratic process and importance of youth platforms for democracy and progressive parliament.The second roundtable session stressed upon the role of young MPs in enhancing youth participation in parliamentary business and strategies of young MPs to advance peace, tolerance and prosperity.