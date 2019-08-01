Share:

LODHRAN-Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Khan Tareen visited Lodhran Public School and visited different sections of the school here on Wednesday.

He also visited the library and the computer lab established by Tareen Education Foundation and talked to students.

Deputy Commissioner Lodhran and Tareen Education Foundation Chief Executive Officer Akbar briefed in detail about the development projects and College Project. Later, Jahangir Khan Tareen visited Family Hospital Lodhran where Deputy Commissioner Lodhran Rao Imtiaz Ahmed and Chief Executive Health Dr Akram briefed him about the ongoing construction work on different sections of the hospital. Jahangir Khan Tareen directed the district administration to complete the construction of Family Hospital.

At this time, Jahangir Khan Tareen said that Lodhran Public School would be made an exemplary school, adding that he was working to ensure the provision of best education facilities to the children of Lodhran and soon graduation classes would be started at the school. He added that he was personally monitoring the Family Hospital, saying the promise of providing health and educational facilities would be fulfilled soon.

He said that the Government of Punjab was training 100,000 teachers on modern standards, adding that through E-Transfer more than 20,000 teachers had been transferred on merit. “By next year, education till the primary class will be provided in Urdu, and English will be taught as a subject.”

He added that in Punjab, five new mother and child hospitals were being established, and 20 million families would be provided with Health Cards. He said that the process of appointing 10,000 doctors had been completed while 15,000 more doctors would be appointed to meet the shortage of doctors at hospitals. He said that people had completely rejected the leadership of former regimes, adding that the time of verbal claims had now gone.

SUSPECT CARRYING HEAD MONEY NABBED

Lodhran police arrested a wanted criminal having Rs1.3 million bounty on his head. He was wanted by the police of several districts in South Punjab.

According to police, the criminal named Arshad Jhandeer was involved in cases of murder, murder attempt, robbery, street crime, and drug-peddling like heinous crime. He was arrested due to the efforts made by Lodhran Saddr SHO and his team.

Lodhran District Police Officer (DPO) Malik Jameel Zafar said while talking exclusively to The Nation that it was possible to root out crime if police performed with such spirit. He added that Lodhran Saddr SHO Rao Javed and his team utilised their professional skills to arrest the criminal and recovered arms from his possession. He said that the criminal was wanted by the police of different districts including Multan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Shujaabad, and Rahim Yar Khan.

On the occasion, the DPO also appreciated the efforts of Sub Inspector Rao Hamid Javed and his team. People, belonging to all walks of life, lauded the police over brilliant performance.